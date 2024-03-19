Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $604,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.83. The company had a trading volume of 416,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

