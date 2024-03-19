Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.49. 371,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,772. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

