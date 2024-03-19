Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of CGI by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CGI by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in CGI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE GIB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $115.71. 26,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,981. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

