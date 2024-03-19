LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LMAT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $66.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.