LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

LENSAR Stock Up 2.2 %

LNSR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 70,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,299. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.53. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LENSAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 226,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Articles

