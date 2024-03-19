LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.
LNSR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 70,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,299. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.53. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
