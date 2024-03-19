Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

LESL opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

