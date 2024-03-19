Leverty Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ RMCF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 2,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,449. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 74,841 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $306,099.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,816.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,346.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 74,841 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,816.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 113,866 shares of company stock valued at $466,164. Insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

