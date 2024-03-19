Leverty Financial Group LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,156. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

