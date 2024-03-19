Leverty Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,826,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

