LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 1.31% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $345,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $762,000.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:INCM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.