LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 237,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 215,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. 1,610,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.