LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 2,087 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1,237.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 598,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,737,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after buying an additional 224,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,535,000 after buying an additional 113,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 637.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 73,974 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.35. 60,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,983. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

