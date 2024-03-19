LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 4,329 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761,354.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 639,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 639,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 311,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,515. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.