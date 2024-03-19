LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 5,119 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.10. 77,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.