LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 58,501 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.79. 3,646,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,616. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

