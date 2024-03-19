LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 1,407,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.