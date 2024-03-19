LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,745 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,441,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,660,000.

BATS JPIB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. 36,719 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

