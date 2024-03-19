LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 957 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $525.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
