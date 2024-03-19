LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,860 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,259,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 509,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 498,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. 85,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.