LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,378. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $77.53 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

