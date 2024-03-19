LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 456,657 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,351,000 after buying an additional 328,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after buying an additional 184,897 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 774,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

