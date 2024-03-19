Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.34

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 25663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301 over the last three months.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
