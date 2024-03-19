Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.34

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 25663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.