Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $248.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.28. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.36 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

