Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Linde were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.26. The stock had a trading volume of 353,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $331.95 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $224.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

