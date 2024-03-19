Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $123.02 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $123.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,524,137 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,506,856.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00586484 USD and is down -14.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.