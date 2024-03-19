Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $123.02 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $123.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,524,137 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,506,856.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00586484 USD and is down -14.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.