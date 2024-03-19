Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Reaches $6.01 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $80.80 or 0.00126552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.01 billion and $968.45 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,327,600 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

