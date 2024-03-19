LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

SCD stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

