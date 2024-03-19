Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.74

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.74 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 54593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.97.

Loews Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.