Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Shares Up 6.5%

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN)'s share price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.82. 193,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 196,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logan Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

