Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

LOW stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.95. 600,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.