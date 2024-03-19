Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

