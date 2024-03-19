LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE LTC opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

