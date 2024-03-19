Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 0.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 4,351,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,216,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

