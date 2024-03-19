Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUG shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Insiders own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

LUG opened at C$17.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.10. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$14.08 and a one year high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.4277504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.47%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

