Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Up 5.4% in February

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 17,160,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE M traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Macy’s by 260.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $8,025,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

