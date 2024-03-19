Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

M opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Macy’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Macy’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 755,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

