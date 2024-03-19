Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.80. 151,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 361,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

