Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.79

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 317318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Manchester United by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

