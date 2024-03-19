Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Mannatech stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

