Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.35

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.35 and last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 219380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.