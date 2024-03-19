Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,270 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

