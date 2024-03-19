Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

MSI stock opened at $339.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.34 and its 200 day moving average is $308.64. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $264.95 and a one year high of $347.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

