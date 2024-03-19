Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 164 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE CVS opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
