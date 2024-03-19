Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $466.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $331.95 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

