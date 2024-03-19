Marcum Wealth LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 388,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

