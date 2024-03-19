Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.