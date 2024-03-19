Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 396 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $70.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.