Marion Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Marion Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. 168,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

