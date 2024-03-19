Marion Wealth Management Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marion Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPM traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.84. 841,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,195. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $193.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

