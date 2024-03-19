Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $178.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average is $163.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $124.22 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

